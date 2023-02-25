FY2024 EPS Estimates for Dundee Precious Metals Inc. Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Dundee Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dundee Precious Metals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DPM. CIBC cut shares of Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

DPM stock opened at C$8.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$5.41 and a 52 week high of C$9.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.053 dividend. This is an increase from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 55.26%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

