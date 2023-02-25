FY2024 EPS Estimates for Dundee Precious Metals Inc. Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Dundee Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dundee Precious Metals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DPM. CIBC cut shares of Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Dundee Precious Metals Stock Up 0.5 %
Dundee Precious Metals Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.053 dividend. This is an increase from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 55.26%.
Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.
Recommended Stories
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.