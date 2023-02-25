FY2024 EPS Estimates for Huntsman Co. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUNGet Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Huntsman in a report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.10. The consensus estimate for Huntsman’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntsman’s FY2025 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HUN. UBS Group increased their price target on Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.92.

Huntsman stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $41.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,358,000 after buying an additional 47,739 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Huntsman by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,428,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,767 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Huntsman by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,078,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,794,000 after purchasing an additional 495,609 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Huntsman by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,073,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,861,000 after purchasing an additional 261,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Huntsman by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,566,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,967,000 after purchasing an additional 102,087 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.2375 dividend. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.98%.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

