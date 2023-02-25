FY2024 EPS Estimates for InterDigital, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for InterDigital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will earn $3.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.98. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for InterDigital’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $73.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.81. InterDigital has a 52-week low of $40.23 and a 52-week high of $74.74.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. InterDigital had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDCC. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 62.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 892.0% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.31%.

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

