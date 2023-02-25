FY2027 EPS Estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Increased by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLSGet Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now expects that the company will post earnings of $11.21 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.88. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($5.20) per share.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.44 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.77% and a negative net margin of 864.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on APLS. Wedbush dropped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $66.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.97. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $33.32 and a 12-month high of $70.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,840,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,461,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,582,000 after purchasing an additional 40,107 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 75,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 19,833 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 88,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $25,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 132,797 shares in the company, valued at $6,732,807.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $251,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,654.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,732,807.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,538 shares of company stock worth $4,656,185 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

See Also

