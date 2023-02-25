G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) by 613.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,870 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in G1 Therapeutics were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GTHX. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $8,878,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 27.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,662,000 after acquiring an additional 626,777 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 486.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 728,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 603,926 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $2,292,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 72.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 397,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 166,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GTHX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $34.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

In related news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 32,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $187,311.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,050.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $204,976 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GTHX opened at $3.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.73. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

