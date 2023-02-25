GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Has $19.03 Million Stock Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the quarter. Rogers accounts for about 2.4% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Rogers were worth $19,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rogers by 274.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 17,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Rogers by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,795,000 after buying an additional 27,598 shares during the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Rogers by 41.7% in the second quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 16,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Rogers during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

ROG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $149.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.75 and its 200 day moving average is $176.49. Rogers Co. has a 52 week low of $98.45 and a 52 week high of $274.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

