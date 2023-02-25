GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Increases Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,430 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard makes up approximately 2.9% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $22,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $76.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.79. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $81.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.07.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

