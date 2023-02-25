Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 828,483 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 27,992 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises 1.3% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in American Express were worth $111,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 239.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $174.25 on Friday. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $195.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.44. The company has a market cap of $129.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens cut shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.