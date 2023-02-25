Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 648,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 77,504 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts comprises approximately 1.1% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $96,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 40.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.1% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 15.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 6.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPC. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $178.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.43. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

