Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,788,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 67,590 shares during the period. Textron comprises about 1.2% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Textron were worth $104,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,645,000 after buying an additional 915,068 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,318,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $202,636,000 after purchasing an additional 890,654 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,445,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $375,534,000 after purchasing an additional 697,027 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 2,973.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 471,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,083,000 after purchasing an additional 456,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,738,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,143,000 after purchasing an additional 385,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Textron

In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,108,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Textron Trading Down 0.2 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Shares of TXT opened at $73.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.00. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $76.11.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 2.00%.

Textron Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Featured Stories

