Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Stock Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,882,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,688 shares during the quarter. Herc accounts for approximately 2.3% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of Herc worth $195,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Herc by 90.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Herc in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Herc in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Herc by 593.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Herc by 95.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 6,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $804,251.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,935,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,369,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 6,047 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $804,251.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,935,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,369,896. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Irion sold 4,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total transaction of $550,965.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,520 shares in the company, valued at $6,242,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 571,285 shares of company stock valued at $84,187,803. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Herc Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $141.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.52 and a 200-day moving average of $127.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.43 and a twelve month high of $171.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.49.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by ($0.06). Herc had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Herc’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Herc from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.60.

About Herc

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

