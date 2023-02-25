Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,176,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,788 shares during the quarter. Ryman Hospitality Properties accounts for 1.0% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $86,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 23,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

NYSE:RHP opened at $92.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.86%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

