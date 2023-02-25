Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 432,763 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,970,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 432,763 shares during the period. Griffon makes up approximately 1.0% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.05% of Griffon worth $87,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in Griffon by 20.8% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 543,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 93,738 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $569,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 269.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Griffon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

GFF stock opened at $36.47 on Friday. Griffon Co. has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $43.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.23 and its 200-day moving average is $34.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $649.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.14 million. Griffon had a positive return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently -12.16%.

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

