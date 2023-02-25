Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stock Holdings in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,451,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 28,895 shares during the quarter. Crane accounts for about 1.5% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Crane were worth $127,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CR. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Crane by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,629,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,680,000 after buying an additional 10,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Crane by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,668,000 after acquiring an additional 51,792 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Crane by 3.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,313,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $115,008,000 after acquiring an additional 42,875 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 667,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 10.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 656,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,060,000 after purchasing an additional 63,832 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CR stock opened at $118.07 on Friday. Crane Holdings, Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.14 and a fifty-two week high of $121.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.77. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.52.

Crane Announces Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $824.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.89 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.43%. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CR has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Crane from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,399.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

