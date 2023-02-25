Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $98.30 on Thursday. Garmin has a 52 week low of $76.37 and a 52 week high of $121.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Garmin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its position in Garmin by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 10,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Garmin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in Garmin by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

