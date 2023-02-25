Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.99% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.
Garmin Stock Performance
Shares of Garmin stock opened at $98.30 on Thursday. Garmin has a 52 week low of $76.37 and a 52 week high of $121.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95.
Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin
In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Garmin
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its position in Garmin by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 10,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Garmin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in Garmin by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Garmin
Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.
