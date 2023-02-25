GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,570,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,441 shares during the period. GATX makes up approximately 1.6% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in GATX were worth $133,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GATX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of GATX by 151.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,256,000 after purchasing an additional 104,079 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in GATX by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 411,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,774,000 after buying an additional 85,956 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in GATX by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after buying an additional 37,679 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of GATX by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 544,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,326,000 after acquiring an additional 34,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of GATX by 139.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 34,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

GATX Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $108.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.15. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $84.96 and a 52-week high of $127.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.05.

GATX Increases Dividend

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.63 million. GATX had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GATX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of GATX to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GATX news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $2,192,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,101,168.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $25,293.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,594.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $2,192,022.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,101,168.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,876 shares of company stock worth $2,301,964 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GATX Profile

(Get Rating)

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

