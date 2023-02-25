GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $40.59

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.59 and traded as low as $39.92. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $40.59, with a volume of 2,200 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEAGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €40.00 ($42.55) to €42.00 ($44.68) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €36.00 ($38.30) to €37.00 ($39.36) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €31.00 ($32.98) to €33.40 ($35.53) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $37.85.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.59.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

