Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $390.01

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $390.01 and traded as low as $373.63. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $373.75, with a volume of 221 shares trading hands.

Genmab A/S Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.01.

About Genmab A/S

(Get Rating)

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

