GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Raised to $40.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 30.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GFL. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.05.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $30.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.43 and a beta of 1.18. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $34.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.55.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

