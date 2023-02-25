Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.84% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GKOS. Mizuho initiated coverage on Glaukos in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Glaukos from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Glaukos from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Glaukos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.
Glaukos Stock Down 2.6 %
GKOS stock opened at $47.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.87. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 1.21.
Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.
