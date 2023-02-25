Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GKOS. Mizuho initiated coverage on Glaukos in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Glaukos from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Glaukos from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Glaukos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos Stock Down 2.6 %

GKOS stock opened at $47.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.87. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Trading of Glaukos

About Glaukos

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $674,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Glaukos by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Glaukos by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.