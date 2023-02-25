Global Opportunities Trust (LON:GOT) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $312.38

Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 312.38 ($3.76) and traded as high as GBX 313 ($3.77). Global Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 313 ($3.77), with a volume of 3,854 shares trading hands.

Global Opportunities Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of £91.46 million, a P/E ratio of 948.48 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 312.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 297.31.

Global Opportunities Trust Company Profile

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

