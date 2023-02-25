Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.56

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and traded as high as $11.86. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) shares last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 1,868,158 shares changing hands.
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.02.
About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC)
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) is an investment vehicle that enables investors to gain access and exposure to Bitcoin in the form of a security without the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping Bitcoin directly. The company was founded on September 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
