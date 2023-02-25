Great Western Mining (LON:GWMO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.12

Great Western Mining Co. PLC (LON:GWMO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.11 ($0.00). Great Western Mining shares last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00), with a volume of 78,512,482 shares.

Great Western Mining Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of £5.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian Arthur Hall bought 10,000,000 shares of Great Western Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £1,200,000 ($1,445,086.71). 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Great Western Mining Company Profile

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. The company explores for copper, silver, gold, and other minerals. It primarily holds interests in 249 full and fractional claims covering an area of approximately 20.7 square kilometers in Black Mountain Claim Group; and 107 full and 12 fractional claims covering an area of approximately 10 square kilometers in Huntoon Claim Group.

