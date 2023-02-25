Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) by 222.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the third quarter worth $46,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the third quarter worth $576,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the third quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the third quarter valued at $565,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Green Brick Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $26.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Green Brick Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

Green Brick Partners Price Performance

Green Brick Partners Profile

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $30.10 on Friday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $34.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

