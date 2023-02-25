Group One Trading L.P. Has $117,000 Stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P.’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $45.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.09. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.68. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $46.62.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $668.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.00 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 4.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

TITN has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Titan Machinery in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Titan Machinery to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

