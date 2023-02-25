Group One Trading L.P. Purchases Shares of 20,357 Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 517.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 132.7% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $202,855.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 863,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,904,878.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $225,183.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 863,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $202,855.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 863,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,904,878.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,213 shares of company stock worth $657,323. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Codexis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $4.73 on Friday. Codexis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.71 million, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.08.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.92 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

