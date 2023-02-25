Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,843 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $8,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 14,237 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,833,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,538,000 after buying an additional 86,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Down 2.6 %

HASI opened at $31.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 18.57 and a quick ratio of 16.05. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $51.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 343.48%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HASI. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.