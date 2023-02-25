Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Boosts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 0.1% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.15.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL stock opened at $146.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.33. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

