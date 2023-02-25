Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 940,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,176 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $63,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Hasbro by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $56.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.68 and a 200 day moving average of $66.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $54.65 and a one year high of $99.85.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.78%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

