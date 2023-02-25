HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 254 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

HCR Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,666 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.6% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Microsoft by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in Microsoft by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 512 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,144 shares of company stock worth $6,680,795. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microsoft Trading Down 2.2 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $250.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.58.

MSFT opened at $249.22 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $315.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.24 and a 200-day moving average of $248.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

