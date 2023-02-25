Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,279 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HUN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Huntsman by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47,739 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Huntsman by 5.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,812,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,719,000 after purchasing an additional 418,534 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Huntsman by 1.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,079,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,007,000 after purchasing an additional 58,676 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Huntsman by 69.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,388 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Huntsman by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,300,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,308,000 after purchasing an additional 190,421 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Stock Performance

HUN stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $41.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.33.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.47%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUN. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.92.

About Huntsman

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.