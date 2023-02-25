hVIVO (LON:HVO) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.55

Shares of hVIVO plc (LON:HVO – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 14.55 ($0.18) and traded as high as GBX 19.90 ($0.24). hVIVO shares last traded at GBX 19.90 ($0.24), with a volume of 409,543 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £133.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 14.55.

hVIVO plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

