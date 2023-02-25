iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.40. iBio shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 3,258,109 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JMP Securities cut iBio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.
iBio Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iBio
iBio Company Profile
iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. It operates through the Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing segments. The Biopharmaceuticals segment involves molecule discovery, development, and licensing activities. The Bioprocessing segment includes contract development and manufacturing services for recombinant proteins.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iBio (IBIO)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for iBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.