iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.40. iBio shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 3,258,109 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities cut iBio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

iBio Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iBio

iBio Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBIO. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iBio by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iBio by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 54,084 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iBio by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 121,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iBio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,219,000.

iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. It operates through the Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing segments. The Biopharmaceuticals segment involves molecule discovery, development, and licensing activities. The Bioprocessing segment includes contract development and manufacturing services for recombinant proteins.

