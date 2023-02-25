Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells $1,088,992.52 in Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Illumina Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $196.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.24 and a 200-day moving average of $208.71. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.13. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $371.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Illumina
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.55.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Illumina (ILMN)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.