Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells $1,088,992.52 in Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Illumina Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $196.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.24 and a 200-day moving average of $208.71. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.13. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $371.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Illumina by 72.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Illumina by 97.6% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.55.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

