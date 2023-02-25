ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) by 108.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,856 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 584,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 203,569 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth $29,624,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen Trading Down 6.0 %

IMGN stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $6.63. The company has a market capitalization of $823.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About ImmunoGen

IMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.29.

(Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.