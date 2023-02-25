Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $431.12

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 431.12 ($5.19) and traded as high as GBX 442.50 ($5.33). Impax Environmental Markets shares last traded at GBX 436 ($5.25), with a volume of 321,414 shares trading hands.

Impax Environmental Markets Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 431.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 429.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of £1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 512.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Impax Environmental Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Impax Environmental Markets’s previous dividend of $1.50. Impax Environmental Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 470.59%.

Impax Environmental Markets Company Profile

In other Impax Environmental Markets news, insider Glen Suarez acquired 23,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 426 ($5.13) per share, with a total value of £99,577.50 ($119,915.10). 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

