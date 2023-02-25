Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) by 122.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Inotiv were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOTV. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Inotiv by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inotiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NOTV shares. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Inotiv from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Inotiv from $64.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

NOTV opened at $7.19 on Friday. Inotiv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $27.22. The firm has a market cap of $184.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 58.22%. The business had revenue of $150.47 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Inotiv, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Inotiv news, COO John Gregory Beattie purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,795 shares in the company, valued at $445,927.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

