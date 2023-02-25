Insider Selling: Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CEO Sells 63,777 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) CEO Kr Sridhar sold 63,777 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $1,419,676.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,978,284.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kr Sridhar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

On Thursday, February 16th, Kr Sridhar sold 7,487 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $176,768.07.

On Friday, December 16th, Kr Sridhar sold 11,161 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $245,430.39.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of BE opened at $21.32 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 194.49%. The business had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 228,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 23,509 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 9,109.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 94,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 210,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 56,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Bloom Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.