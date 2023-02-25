Insider Selling: Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) CFO Sells 107,119 Shares of Stock

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Carnival Co. & Stock Performance
Shares of CUK opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.55.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%.
Separately, UBS Group raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from GBX 588 ($7.08) to GBX 1,219 ($14.68) in a report on Monday, November 14th.
Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.
