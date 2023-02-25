Insider Selling: Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) CFO Sells 107,119 Shares of Stock

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of CUK opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.55.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,181,000. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 12.4% in the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 11,247,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,623,000 after buying an additional 1,245,199 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,115,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,402,000 after buying an additional 717,648 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,154,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,683,000 after buying an additional 693,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CQS US LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 1,886,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after buying an additional 513,574 shares in the last quarter. 16.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from GBX 588 ($7.08) to GBX 1,219 ($14.68) in a report on Monday, November 14th.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

