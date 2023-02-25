Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells 28,722 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) insider Manuel Bronstein sold 28,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $1,087,127.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 712,337 shares in the company, valued at $26,961,955.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Roblox Stock Performance
NYSE RBLX opened at $36.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $53.88.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 179.65% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roblox (RBLX)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.