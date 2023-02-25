Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells 28,722 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) insider Manuel Bronstein sold 28,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $1,087,127.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 712,337 shares in the company, valued at $26,961,955.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE RBLX opened at $36.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $53.88.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 179.65% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Roblox from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Roblox from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Roblox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.42.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

