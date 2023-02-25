Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 743,793 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $60,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

IBP stock opened at $113.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.44 and a 12-month high of $118.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.42 and its 200 day moving average is $91.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 17.01%.

IBP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Installed Building Products from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.30.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

