Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.38. Inuvo shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 145,740 shares trading hands.

Inuvo Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $45.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Inuvo during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Inuvo during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Inuvo by 175.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 91,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Inuvo by 740.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 203,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 179,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Inuvo by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 28,691 shares in the last quarter. 16.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

