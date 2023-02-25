Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Stock Position Lifted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the third quarter worth $387,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,962,000 after purchasing an additional 39,339 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:PNQI opened at $127.32 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a one year low of $105.61 and a one year high of $176.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.05.

