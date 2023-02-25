Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,593 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSY. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 83,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after buying an additional 17,268 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter worth about $153,000. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 287,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,201,000 after buying an additional 35,925 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GSY stock opened at $49.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.50. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $49.23 and a 12 month high of $50.09.

