Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) PT Lowered to $27.00 at SVB Leerink

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at SVB Leerink from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential downside of 24.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. SVB Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.92.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $35.69 on Thursday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $48.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.69. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.84% and a negative net margin of 45.75%. The company had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 5,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $223,775.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,829.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 5,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $223,775.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,829.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 25,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $989,856.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,879.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,961,208 in the last 90 days. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,056,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,375,000 after acquiring an additional 705,586 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,806,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,411,000 after acquiring an additional 605,747 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,678,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,088,000 after acquiring an additional 521,564 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,872,000 after acquiring an additional 593,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tweedy Browne Co LLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 3,541,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,749,000 after acquiring an additional 818,148 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

