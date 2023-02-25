iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Position Cut by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,091 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 136,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 826.0% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 69,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 62,031 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

ILCB stock opened at $54.71 on Friday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $64.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.16.

