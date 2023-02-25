iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 489,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98,610 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $9,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

NYSEARCA EWG opened at $27.04 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.15.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

