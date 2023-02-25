iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 333.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,943 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.8% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

USMV opened at $71.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.89. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

