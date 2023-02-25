iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Position Boosted by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $106.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.53. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

