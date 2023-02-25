Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,532 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,993.8% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after buying an additional 67,270 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2,027.5% during the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after buying an additional 152,790 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $472,980,000 after buying an additional 32,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
AMZN opened at $93.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.10 and a 200-day moving average of $106.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -348.87, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.
In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,394 shares of company stock worth $6,619,426. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company's stock.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
